Coast Guard to suspend search for migrants off Florida

The Miami office of Homeland Security Investigations has launched an inquiry, saying the migrants' journey was most certainly part of a human smuggling operation. Under federal law, a smuggler convicted of causing a death is eligible for execution.

“The goal of this investigation is to identify, arrest and prosecute any criminal or criminal organization that organized, facilitated or profited from this doomed venture,” said HSI Miami Special Agent in Charge Anthony Salisbury.

Salisbury declined to give any information on the nationalities of the boat passengers but said investigators consider the lone survivor “a victim right now,” not a suspect. Salisbury appealed to the public for tips to help identify who organized the boat crossing.

“Please help us bring criminals who prey on and victimize the vulnerable migrant community to justice," he said. “We don’t want anybody doing this again. ... This is dangerous stuff.”

The lone survivor was found hanging onto the 25-foot (7-meter) vessel about 40 miles (64 kilometers) off Fort Pierce, Florida. He told a good Samaritan and authorities that the boat capsized late Saturday after he and 39 others had set out for Florida from Bimini.

Authorities said the boat was found about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of where it capsized, apparently pushed by the Gulf Stream, a warm, swift current that wraps around the Florida peninsula and flows along the Atlantic Coast of the United States. No one was wearing a life jacket, the rescued man told authorities.

The Gulf Stream can be treacherous even on a calm, sunny day. Throw in an overloaded boat, inexperienced mariners, stormy weather and the dark of night, and they can become deadly.

A small craft advisory had been issued on Saturday and Sunday as a severe cold front with winds up to 23 mph (37 kph) blew through the dangerous passage, creating swells up to 9 feet (3 meters).

Caption U.S. Coast Guard Captain Jo-Ann Burdian, foreground, speaks along with Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge in Miami Anthony Salisbury, rear, during a news conference, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Coast Guard Sector Miami in Miami Beach, Fla. The Coast Guard says it has found four more bodies in its search for dozens of migrants lost at sea off Florida, for a total of five bodies. The maritime security agency said Thursday that it also plans to call off its active search for survivors at sunset if it doesn't receive any new information. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Caption Coast Guard Cutter Ibis' crew searching for people missing from a capsized boat off the coast of Florida, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. The Coast Guard searched through the night Wednesday for 39 people missing from a capsized boat after a solitary survivor was found clinging to the overturned hull. Crews on at least four ships and five aircraft already scanned a vast area about the size of Rhode Island on Tuesday after the man was pulled to safety. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption U.S. Coast Guard Captain Jo-Ann Burdian speaks during a news conference, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Coast Guard Sector Miami in Miami Beach, Fla. The Coast Guard says it has found four more bodies in its search for dozens of migrants lost at sea off Florida, for a total of five bodies. The maritime security agency said Thursday that it also plans to call off its active search for survivors at sunset if it doesn't receive any new information. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee