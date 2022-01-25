Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Capsized boat found near Florida, 39 people missing

National & World News
32 minutes ago
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for 39 people after a good Samaritan rescued a man clinging to a boat off the coast of Florida

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for 39 people after a boat reportedly capsized on its way to Florida from the Bahamas.

A good Samaritan called the Coast Guard early Tuesday after rescuing a man clinging to a boat 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of Fort Pierce. The man said he was with a group that left the island of Bimini in the Bahamas on Saturday night but their boat capsized after they struggled with severe weather. He said no one was wearing life jackets.

The Coast Guard is calling it a case of human smuggling.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Neil Young reportedly fights Spotify over Rogan and COVID
10m ago
Microsoft profits up 21%, giving cushion for gaming push
14m ago
2nd NYPD officer dies, days after Harlem shooting
15m ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top