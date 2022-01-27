Coast Guard finds 4 more migrant bodies off Florida coast

The Miami office of Homeland Security Investigations said it believes the overturned boat a man was found clinging to on Tuesday was part of a human smuggling operation and they have launched an investigation to determine who was behind it. Under federal law, a smuggler convicted of causing a death is eligible for execution.

“The goal of this investigation is to identify, arrest and prosecute any criminal or criminal organization that organized, facilitated or profited from this doomed venture,” said HSI Miami Special Agent in Charge Anthony Salisbury.

The lone survivor was found hanging onto the 25-foot (7-meter) vessel about 40 miles (64 kilometers) off Fort Pierce, Florida. He told a good Samaritan and authorities that the boat capsized late Saturday after he and 39 others had set out for Florida from Bimini, a chain of islands in the Bahamas about 55 miles (88 kilometers) east of Miami.

Authorities said the boat was found about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of where it capsized, apparently pushed north by the Gulf Stream, a warm, swift current that wraps around the Florida peninsula and flows north along the Atlantic Coast of the United States. No one was wearing a life jacket, the rescued man told authorities.

The turbulent waters of the Gulf Stream can be treacherous even on a calm, sunny day. Throw in an overloaded boat, inexperienced mariners, stormy weather and the dark of night, and they can become deadly.

A small craft advisory had been issued as a severe cold front blew through the dangerous passage on Saturday and Sunday, with winds up to 23 mph (37 kph) and swells up to 9 feet (3 meters). Tommy Sewell, a local fishing guide, said there were high winds and fierce rain squalls from Sunday into Monday.

Caption U.S. Coast Guard Captain Jo-Ann F. Burdian details the search of 38 missing migrants at a news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Miami Beach, Fla. One migrant was found clinging to the hull of an overturn vessel and one body was recovered off the coast of Fort Pierce, Fla. The migrants left the Bahamas on Saturday in what the Coast Guard suspects is a human smuggling operation. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) Credit: Marta Lavandier Credit: Marta Lavandier Caption U.S. Coast Guard Captain Jo-Ann F. Burdian details the search of 38 missing migrants at a news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Miami Beach, Fla. One migrant was found clinging to the hull of an overturn vessel and one body was recovered off the coast of Fort Pierce, Fla. The migrants left the Bahamas on Saturday in what the Coast Guard suspects is a human smuggling operation. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) Credit: Marta Lavandier Credit: Marta Lavandier

