Coast Guard crews rescue three boaters stuck at sea for 9 hours after their boat capsizes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Coast Guard crews rescued three boaters in Captiva Island, Florida, after their boat flipped over and they were stuck at sea for nine hours.
A family member reported concerns at 1 a.m. Sunday after not hearing from the three boaters since 8 p.m. Saturday. The Coast Guard Clearwater helicopter aircrew found the three boaters sitting on the top of the capsized boat at about 6 a.m., and a boat crew with the Coast Guard in Fort Myers Beach rescued the boaters and sent them for emergency medical evaluation at HealthPark Medical Center in Fort Myers.
The three boaters reported no health issues from being stuck at sea, according to a Coast Guard press release. It's unknown why the boat flipped over.
Dennise Werre, chief warrant officer of the Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg, said in a press release that it's important to have a “float plan” with loved ones before going out to sea. Float plans are meant to be told to someone not going on the boat, outlining information about the intended route, how many people are aboard and what safety equipment is available on the boat.
“We were able to locate and rescue the three boaters thanks to the quick coordination of the Coast Guard and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, along with the use of critical search tools,” Werre said.
