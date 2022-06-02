Coal pile slide buries, kills 2 at Colorado power plant

Xcel spokeswoman Lacey Nygard said the workers are employed by Savage, a Salt Lake City-based firm contracted by Xcel to operate and maintain the coal yard at Comanche and at other Xcel coal plants.

Xcel is working with Savage and the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office to determine the cause of the accident, said Nygard, who directed questions about the coal slide to Savage.

Savage released a statement Thursday evening saying the company was “devastated” by the deaths and is working with local and federal officials, as well as Xcel, to investigate the cause of the accident.

Duran told reporters that Savage would provide additional information and that a company representative was en route to the scene.