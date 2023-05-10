Coach K to the NBA: Mike Krzyzewski joins league as special adviser

The league said Wednesday that Krzyzewski, the Hall of Famer and all-time men's college Division I coaching wins leader, is its new special adviser to basketball operations. He will be present next week at the league's general managers meeting in Chicago, coinciding with the draft lottery and combine there.

“We are honored to have Coach K join the NBA family and share his vast experience and expertise with the league and our teams,” said Byron Spruell, the NBA’s president of league operations. “As a preeminent coach and renowned leader who cares deeply about the game of basketball, he is uniquely suited to drive discussions and offer insights about the present and future of the NBA.”