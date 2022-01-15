Coach K back, No. 8 Duke rolls inside to beat NC State

Duke took its biggest lead at 64-45 on Joey Baker's 3-pointer with 10:59 left. N.C. State thrice got as close as nine, only to see Duke respond with a score on the ensuing possession each time to stay in control.

Krzyzewski, who is retiring after the season, didn't coach in Wednesday's win at instate league foe Wake Forest due to what the school described as a non-COVID-related illness. Associate head coach Jon Scheyer, designated as Coach K's successor, led the team in that one and expressed optimism that the 74-year-old would be back for this one.

Krzyzewski was, and look like his usual self right away when he sprung up to animatedly object to an out-of-bounds call on a turnover less than 2 minutes in.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: Bates' injury significantly altered the Wolfpack's formula for success by taking away a strong rebounder and relentless shot-blocker. Games like this, facing a team with size and the willingness to feed the ball inside, exploit that weakness. It didn't help, too, that, 6-9 freshman Ernest Ross was out for this one with an ankle injury.

Duke: Banchero and surging fellow freshman A.J. Griffin have commanded the most attention of late for the Blue Devils, but Williams came through with a reminder of the impact he can have when Duke needs to work the paint. He showed that upside earlier this year in a win against Gonzaga (17 points, six blocks) then surpassed both totals with a new season-high scoring output and a new career-high in blocked shots.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: Virginia Tech visits the Wolfpack on Wednesday.

Duke: The Blue Devils travel to Florida State on Tuesday.

Caption Duke guard Trevor Keels (1) reacts folloewing a basket against North Carolina State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Caption Duke guard Trevor Keels (1) guards North Carolina State guard Thomas Allen (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Caption North Carolina State guard Dereon Seabron (1) and Duke forward Joey Baker (13) reach for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Caption Duke guard Trevor Keels (1) guards North Carolina State forward Jericole Hellems as he dribbles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Caption North Carolina State forward Ebenezer Dowuona (21) dunks as Duke center Mark Williams (15) and guard Trevor Keels (1) look on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Caption Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski argues with an official during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina State in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Caption North Carolina State head coach Kevin Keatts yells during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duke in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)