Coach Cheryl Reeve says WNBA title was 'stolen' from the Lynx during complaints about officiating

Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve said the WNBA championship was “stolen” from the Lynx during her complaints about the officiating
Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve reacts during the third quarter of Game 5 of the WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)
By BRIAN MAHONEY – Associated Press
30 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve said the WNBA championship was “stolen” from the Lynx during her complaints about the officiating Sunday night.

The New York Liberty beat the Lynx 67-62 in Game 5 in overtime, getting there after a disputed foul gave Breanna Stewart two free throws that tied the game with 5.2 seconds remaining in regulation.

“We know we could have done some things, right, but you shouldn’t have to overcome to that extent,” Reeve said. “This s—- ain’t that hard. Officiating is not that hard.”

Reeve, who has led the Lynx to four WNBA championships and coached the U.S. women to an Olympic gold medal this summer in Paris, said she was aware there would be headlines about her complaining.

“Bring it on,” she said, “because that s—- was stolen from us.”

The Liberty shot 25 free throws, while the Lynx went 7 for 8. Minnesota was called for 21 fouls to New York's 17, with All-Star forward Napheesa Collier, the WNBA's Defensive Player of the Year, fouling out.

Reeve took particular issue with the foul on Alanna Smith with Minnesota holding a 60-58 lead. Stewart drove into the lane and appeared to take the shot before there was any contact. The Lynx challenged the call, but it was upheld after video review.

Reeve called the contact “marginal at best.”

“This sucks,” she said, after mentioning faulty officiating in Minnesota's loss in the 2016 WNBA Finals. “This is for a championship, for both teams. Let them decide it. What contact is legal should be the same for both teams.”

