CNN+ streams start March 29; MSNBC to stream programming

CNN+ is a particular priority for that company, and many in the industry are watching to see if its momentum will be stalled by the recent ouster of network chief Jeff Zucker.

Some of its fare will feel familiar, like a traditional daily newscast anchored by Blitzer and a newsletter-like morning look at the day's top stories hosted by Kate Bolduan. Elsewhere, familiar personalities will stretch a little: Cooper will do a show that offers parenting advice, while Tapper interviews newsmaking authors.

Wallace, who left Fox News in December, will do a daily interview show, "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?" Hunt, formerly of NBC News, will anchor a daily political show. Former NPR personality Cornish will do a weekly interview show, "20 Questions with Audie Cornish."

Jemele Hill, Don Lemon, Christiane Amanpour, business expert Scott Galloway and former basketball star Rex Chapman will have programs. CNN+ will also make several original series and films available on demand.

MSNBC said that in early spring that Peacock will offer some fare, like “Morning Joe" and programs hosted by Nicolle Wallace, Ari Melber, Joy Reid and Chris Hayes available on a time-delayed basis on Peacock Premium. The evening shows will stream the next day, while “Morning Joe” has a six-hour delay.

Not every MSNBC show is included; Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O'Donnell's programs are not, for example.

Upcoming new programs hosted by Symone Sanders and Katie Phang will stream and be on TV. MSNBC said it will have a variety of streaming-only offerings, including upcoming specials hosted by Maddow, Hayes, Trymaine Lee and Nicolle Wallace.