CNN says Trump to appear in New Hampshire town hall

A Trump adviser who was not authorized to speak publicly said stepping outside of the traditional comfort zone for Republicans was key to Trump's success in 2016. The advisor said CNN executives made a compelling pitch to Trump.

DeSantis has worked to avoid the mainstream media throughout his time in his office, but he is a regular on Fox News, a popular destination for conservative viewers.

DeSantis has long refused to sit for interviews or take questions with other media outlets who might ask more difficult questions. When he does have news conferences, he often holds them far from the Florida capital and with little advance notice, making it tough for journalists who know Florida politics best to attend.

As he traveled across the nation in recent weeks as part of his book tour, DeSantis usually avoided taking questions from voters or local reporters, aside from isolated interviews with conservative media.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican who formally launched his presidential campaign last week, has appeared on MSNBC and CNN. Another contender, Vivek Ramaswamy, sat for a contentious interview with former CNN personality Don Lemon.

Trump's relationship with CNN was complicated, particularly given Zucker's role in promoting Trump on “Celebrity Apprentice” when the executive was at NBC. CNN, under Zucker's leadership, was also criticized for the extent to which it aired Trump campaign rallies early in the 2016 cycle.

As president, Trump denounced CNN as “fake news” and the “enemy of the people” and chafed under tough questioning by reporters like Jim Acosta and Collins. He attacked Zucker vitriolically.

As a result, CNN became unpopular with Trump's supporters and other Republican politicians. Current CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht, who replaced Zucker, has made it a mission to broaden the network's reach and ease some of the tension with the GOP.

Licht is also trying to rebuild CNN's struggling prime-time lineup. Landing Trump for the town hall — if it goes well — could be a step toward accomplishing multiple goals.

Associated Press reporter Steve Peoples from Washington contributed to this report.