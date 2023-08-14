BreakingNews
Live Updates | Fulton prosecutors expected to present Trump case to grand jury

CNN revamps schedule, with new roles for Phillip, Coates, Wallace and Amanpour

CNN is making dramatic changes to its lineup, with new roles for Abby Phillip, Laura Coates and news veterans Christiane Amanpour and Chris Wallace
National & World News
By DAVID BAUDER – Associated Press
16 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN is making dramatic changes to its lineup, announcing Monday that it was giving Abby Phillip and Laura Coates new weeknight shows and launching new weekend programs with Christiane Amanpour and Chris Wallace.

Virtually no daypart goes unchanged in the revamp, as the network struggles with ratings challenges worsened by the quickening pulse of people cutting the cord on cable television. The changes were a swift move from CNN's new leadership team of Amy Entelis, David Leavy, Virginia Moseley and Eric Sherling. They replaced former CNN chief executive Chris Licht, who was fired this spring.

Phillip, a political correspondent, and Coates, a CNN legal analyst, will host back-to-back weeknight shows starting at 10 p.m. Eastern, under the plans. With Kaitlan Collins at 9 p.m. and Erin Burnett at 7 p.m., that gives CNN an evening schedule led by women, with the exception of Anderson Cooper's hour at 8 p.m.

Wallace and Amanpour will both host live hours on Saturday morning. It will be a more topical hour for Wallace, who has had trouble finding an audience for his weekend interview show since shifting from Fox News.

Heading into the 2024 campaign, political correspondent Kasie Hunt will host "Early Start" at 5 a.m. on weekdays. Phil Mattingly will be a new co-host with Poppy Harlow on the three-hour "CNN This Morning" show.

"King Charles," a limited-run series with Gayle King and Charles Barkley, will air on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. Eastern starting this fall, CNN announced.

Pamela Brown, Victor Blackwell, Manu Raju and Alisyn Camerota will also have new roles on the network.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES
Fulton prosecutors expected to present Trump case to grand jury

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

INSIDE CITY HALL
Atlanta mayor has harsh words for Wellstar
1h ago

Credit: AJC File Photo

DOWNEY
DeKalb dress code reforms relieve students of needless stressor
4h ago

Credit: AP

THE JOLT
Hunter Biden visits Atlanta as federal investigation expands
3h ago

Credit: AP

THE JOLT
Hunter Biden visits Atlanta as federal investigation expands
3h ago

MONDAY’S WEATHER
Dangerous heat as feel-like temps to reach 110
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Blast in eastern Afghanistan kills 3, wounds 7 at hotel frequented by Pakistani refugees
7m ago
Oprah brings supplies at Maui shelter, calls for more aid to fire-ravaged evacuees
7m ago
Chance the Rapper to make Apple store appearance in Chicago to discuss career and impact...
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Chick it out: 60 years of the Big Chicken and its architect’s 90th birthday
16h ago
Harassment of Atlanta poll workers could be subject of Trump indictments
Fulton Trump indictments: How we got here and what’s ahead
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top