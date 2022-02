CNN exec Zucker's ouster shows peril of hiding work romance

Most big corporations have a policy on workplace romance, but the majority of U.S. businesses do not, according to SHRM. Corporate policies can vary from forbidding all relationships to just forbidding relationships between managers and subordinates. Some simply require disclosure.

Among smaller businesses, there are rarely rules at all. Nearly 80% of U.S. workers say that their employer does not require them to disclose a workplace romance, according to the most recent data from SHRM.

And that can cause just as much trouble as employees keeping relationships secret from a company that actually has a policy.

A policy protects workers from “quid pro quo” relationships, it protects a company’s morale, and ideally protects against lawsuits and scandals.

“Companies that choose to look the other way are the ones that are allowing a smoldering fire to turn into an inferno,” said David Lewis, CEO of Operations Inc., a human resources consulting firm. “Countless organizations have chosen to not deal with these head on and have paid dearly as a result.”

The #MeToo movement shed light on toxic — and at times, criminal — workplace sexual misconduct that even the best office-romance policies are unlikely to prevent. That includes film studio Miramax failing to address long-running accusations against Harvey Weinstein, who was eventually convicted of rape and assault, and NBC's brand being tarnished after sexual misconduct allegations against anchor Matt Lauer.

Hidden consensual romances present their own problems for companies, especially when top executives are involved. Because of the potential for power dynamics to come into play, a relationship with a lower-level employee is usually against policy, even if it is consensual.

When such a relationship comes to light, it often causes a public relations nightmare. In 2019, McDonald's fired CEO Steve Easterbrook after he acknowledged exchanging videos and text messages in a non-physical, consensual relationship with an employee. McDonald's forbids managers from having romantic relationships with direct or indirect subordinates. Then, the company sued him in 2020 when other relationships came to light that he had lied about. Easterbrook ended up returning $105 million to settle the suit.

Having a policy in place is just the first step. Employees may not be aware of it, said Jeff Hyman, CEO of Recruit Rockstars, an online recruiting firm.

“A big problem is, most employees have no idea what their company's policy is,” he said. “It’s not typically included in an offer letter.”

Another common problem is that employees fear they'll be punished if they disclose a relationship, or they don't want human resources involved in a budding romance. So companies need to make it clear that disclosing a relationship helps protect both the employee and the company, and won't be used against them, said Johnny Taylor, CEO of SHRM.

“The challenge is to communicate to employees that ‘We need you to do this, and nothing negative will happen if you follow this.’”

It’s possible that if Zucker or Gollust had disclosed the relationship at the proper time, CNN could have found alternatives to his resignation, Taylor said.

“While I do not know the details of CNN’s policy, my instinct is that, had Zucker notified his board of the developing relationship instead of them learning of it as a result of an investigation, there’s a very good chance the board would’ve found a better solution — one that did not involve them losing a star talent,” Taylor said.

CNN declined to comment for this article.

Caption FILE - Jeff Zucker, Chairman, WarnerMedia News and Sports and President, CNN Worldwide listens in the spin room after the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN on July 30, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit. CNN faces the challenge of navigating a pivotal moment in the news industry without its dominant leader, as Jeff Zucker's ouster because of a relationship with a colleague unleashed raw, angry feelings among some people he led. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya Caption FILE - Jeff Zucker, Chairman, WarnerMedia News and Sports and President, CNN Worldwide listens in the spin room after the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN on July 30, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit. CNN faces the challenge of navigating a pivotal moment in the news industry without its dominant leader, as Jeff Zucker's ouster because of a relationship with a colleague unleashed raw, angry feelings among some people he led. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Caption FILE — Allison Gollust, communications director for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, is shown in this photo, Jan. 3, 2013, in Albany, N.Y. CNN President Jeff Zucker abruptly resigned Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, after acknowledging a consensual relationship with Gollust, another network executive, ending a nine-year tenure at the helm of the one of the nation's largest media companies. Gollust, CNN’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer, acknowledged the relationship in a memo of her own. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File) Credit: Mike Groll Credit: Mike Groll Caption FILE — Allison Gollust, communications director for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, is shown in this photo, Jan. 3, 2013, in Albany, N.Y. CNN President Jeff Zucker abruptly resigned Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, after acknowledging a consensual relationship with Gollust, another network executive, ending a nine-year tenure at the helm of the one of the nation's largest media companies. Gollust, CNN’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer, acknowledged the relationship in a memo of her own. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File) Credit: Mike Groll Credit: Mike Groll