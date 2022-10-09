CNN crew fined, leaving Thailand in day care attack coverage

“The team gathered footage inside the center for around 15 minutes, then left,” CNN said in its tweet. “During this time, the cordon had been set back in place, so the team needed to climb over the fence at the center to leave.”

The tweet came in response to criticism from the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Thailand, which said it was "dismayed" by CNN's coverage and the decision to film the crime scene inside.

“This was unprofessional and a serious breach of journalistic ethics in crime reporting,” the FCCT said.

The Thai Journalists' Association criticized CNN's actions as “unethical” and “insensitive,” and called for an internal company investigation of the incident in addition to the official Thai probe.

In a later statement, CNN International's executive vice president and general manager Mike McCarthy reiterated that his reporters sought permission to enter the building but the team “now understands that these officials were not authorized to grant this permission," adding that it was “never their intention to contravene any rules.”

He said CNN had ceased broadcasting the report and had removed the video from its website.

“We deeply regret any distress or offense our report may have caused, and for any inconvenience to the police at such a distressing time for the country,” he said in the statement tweeted by CNN.

As Thailand's worst such massacre, the attack drew widespread international media attention to the small town of Uthai Sawan in the country's rural northeast. By Sunday, few remained but a large number of Thai media continued to report from the scene.