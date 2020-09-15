CNBC's Cramer apologizes for calling Pelosi 'crazy Nancy'

“Oh, come on,” Cramer said. “You know what I mean.”

When he received criticism on Twitter, Cramer defended himself and suggested his intentions were obvious.

“I challenge anyone to listen to the interview and think I wasn't imitating what the president says and how repulsive I find it,” he tweeted.

On his show “Mad Money” later, however, Cramer said that he had made a very stupid comment.

“It was a tongue-in-cheek attempt to make a point about the harsh tone of negotiations in Washington,” he said. “But it fell completely flat and I apologize for that. ”

Shaunna Thomas, co-founder and executive director of the group UltraViolet said Cramer's “patronizing and condescending bile” has serious consequences for the country and women who choose to run for political office.

“It's time that CNBC takes steps to remove toxic misogyny from its airwaves, and that starts by firing Jim Cramer,” Thomas said.

There was no immediate comment from CNBC.