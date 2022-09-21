CMT announces five stars as their 2022 Artists of the Year

The network will air its annual TV special on Oct. 14 featuring tributes by other artists. Pearce, Johnson and Hayes are first time artists of the year, while Brown and Combs come back for their third time.

Pearce is a critical favorite after the success of her album “29: Written In Stone” and coming off a hit duet with Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.” Texas-native Johnson brought the cowboy and the rodeo back to country music with his inspiring hit “'Til You Can't.” And Hayes dominated TikTok with his Applebee's inspired danceable earworm, “Fancy Like.”