Closed trial begins for Belarus opposition leader's husband

Tsikhanouski, a prominent video blogger and activist, aimed to run against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko in the August 2020 election. He was widely known for the anti-Lukashenko slogan “Kill the cockroach.” He was arrested two days after he declared his candidacy that May.

His wife, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, ran in his stead. She fled the country to Lithuania a day after the election as police cracked down on post-election protests.