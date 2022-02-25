Close East race adds to Bucks' urgency coming out of break

The Bucks lost in the Eastern Conference finals in 2019 and fell in the second round in 2020 despite having the NBA's best regular-season record both years, though the bubble format of the 2020 postseason prevented them from having a home-court advantage. They were the No. 3 seed in the East last season and won their first title in half a century.

“I think we have a great team,” Antetokounmpo, the two-time NBA MVP, said during the All-Star Game festivities. “We’re in a good place. We’ve got to keep building our chemistry, keep coming together, building good habits. Every year there are five, six teams that have a chance to win the championship. As long as you’re there, that’s all you can ask for.”

The standings suggest there might be that many teams in the East with reason to believe they could make the NBA Finals. The Bucks realize the depth in the East this year could make their playoff position more important.

Not only do the Bucks need a late-season surge to assure themselves of a home-court advantage in the first round, they also want to avoid falling below sixth place and landing in the play-in games to determine the East’s seventh and eighth playoff teams.

“I’ve never seen a playoff race this close from top to bottom,” All-Star forward Khris Middleton said. “Nobody really wants to go into that play-in game. You want to make the playoffs, but nobody wants to be in that play-in game situation. You can expect all teams to be in playoff mode from here on out, if it didn’t start before the All-Star break. We all know what’s at stake.”

Milwaukee has struggled with consistency while dealing with a variety of injuries, most notably the back problem that has sidelined Brook Lopez since the season opener.

The Bucks have boasted one of the league’s best defenses since coach Mike Budenholzer’s arrival in 2018, but the Bucks haven’t been quite as effective on that side of the floor without their 7-footer.

Lopez underwent surgery Dec. 2 and rejoined practice this week, but the Bucks still aren't saying when he might be ready to play again. They do expect him back at some point this season, though they acquired Serge Ibaka at the trade deadline to add some frontcourt insurance.

“He’s definitely missed,” guard Jrue Holiday said of Lopez. “I don’t think he gets enough credit. I’ll definitely give him the credit. What he does for us in so many ways – defensively, offensively – the way he takes care of us at the rim on both sides of the floor.”

The Bucks know they must play better to have a chance at repeating. The schedule will test them as they get ready for the postseason.

They’re at Fiserv Forum for their first three games after the All-Star break, continuing a stretch of six consecutive home games. But once that home stand ends, they’ll be on the road for 12 of their final 19 regular-season games.

“We can’t afford to drop games that we shouldn’t be dropping or have a multiple-game skid,” Middleton said. “From here, we’ve just got to be playing our best basketball and act like it’s the playoffs right now, because it’s that close.”

Caption Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to get past Philadelphia 76ers' Georges Niang during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Milwaukee. The 76ers won 123-120. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash

Caption Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday and Philadelphia 76ers' Matisse Thybulle go after a loose ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Milwaukee. The 76ers won 123-120. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash

Caption Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives past Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Milwaukee. The 76ers won 123-120. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash

Caption Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton tries to get past Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Milwaukee. The 76ers won 123-120. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash