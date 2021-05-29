Clippers spoil Mavs' party, 118-108, to get back in series

Leonard made his first eight shots — three of them on the 14-0 run that quieted the crowd — and George scored 22 points before halftime on 10-of-13 shooting.

Marcus Morris hit three corner 3s in front of the Dallas bench in the fourth quarter to help the Clippers stay comfortably in front.

Morris turned to talk to the Dallas players a little more with each make, finally getting a technical on the third one after giving LA a 112-110 lead with less than four minutes remaining. He fouled out moments later but had already done his damage with nine of his 15 points in the fourth.

That wasn't the only chippy moment.

Doncic and Patrick Beverley got double technicals after a brief skirmish in the first half, and Dallas center Willie Cauley-Stein was called for a flagrant foul and a technical in separate run-ins with Terance Mann.

The first home playoff game for the Mavericks in five years was also the first at American Airlines Center for everyone on their roster except Dwight Powell, who played just three minutes late. The nerves might have shown.

While Doncic already had his third 30-point game of the series before the fourth quarter, the supporting cast wasn't nearly as effective as it was in LA.

Kristaps Porzingis scored six points in the first five minutes but just three the rest of the way. He and Dorian Finney-Smith were 3 of 10 from the field, and Tim Hardaway Jr. was 4 of 14 and scored 12 points after averaging 25 in the first two games.

TIP-INS

Clippers: F Serge Ibaka didn't play because of a back injury that sidelined him for 30 consecutive regular-season games before he played the final two. Ibaka played the first two games of the series but was limited to six minutes in Game 2. ... Reggie Jackson was the other LA player in double figures with 16.

Mavericks: Dirk Nowitzki attended again after showing up for Game 2 in Los Angeles. He and J.J. Barea, another member of the 2011 championship team, got huge ovations when shown on the video board. ... The Mavericks held a COVID-19 vaccination drive outside the arena until about halftime and plan to do the same for Game 4. ... Maxi Kleber and Jalen Brunson scored 14 points apiece. ... Doncic had nine rebounds and nine assists.

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic, holding ball, and members of the Los Angeles Clippers argue following a play in the first half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas, Friday, May 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard (2) and Paul George (13) celebrate a basket in the closing seconds of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Friday, May 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts to play as forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) walks past in the first half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers in Dallas, Friday, May 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) positions for a shot as Dallas Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr., center, and Luka Doncic (77) defend in the first half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas, Friday, May 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Los Angeles Clippers' Reggie Jackson (1), guard Paul George (13), Marcus Morris Sr., center right, and Terance Mann, rear, celebrate on the way to the bench during a time out as Dallas Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) walks past in the first half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas, Friday, May 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) defends as Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, right, makes a pass in the second half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas, Friday, May 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Dallas Mavericks center Willie Cauley-Stein (33) fouls Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) on a shot attempt in the first half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas, Friday, May 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Fans cheer as the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Clippers in the second half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas, Friday, May 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Los Angeles Clippers' Nicolas Batum (33), Terance Mann, rear, and Ivica Zubac (40) defend as Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, bottom center, moves to the basket in the second half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas, Friday, May 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic, center, grabs the ball after referee Mark Lindsay (29) called a foul against center Willie Cauley-Stein in the second half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series again the Los Angeles Clippers in Dallas, Friday, May 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez