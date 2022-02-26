Clippers edge Lakers 105-102 for 6th straight rivalry win

After Coffey’s free throws put the Clips ahead with 1:05 to play, the Lakers went back ahead on Austin Reaves’ two free throws, but Marcus Morris drilled a jumper under tight defense. After two lengthy replay reviews, the Clippers committed an 8-second violation with 17.8 seconds left, but Anthony missed a 3-pointer from well behind the line with 4 seconds to play.

Reggie Jackson hit two free throws, and James couldn't tie it with his final heave. Jackson scored 17 points for the Clippers, who won three of four going into the break despite being without likely their three best players: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and newly acquired Norman Powell.

Talen Horton-Tucker scored all 16 of his points in the second half, while Dwight Howard had season-highs of 14 points and 16 rebounds as the Lakers began yet another stretch without Anthony Davis, who sprained his right foot in their final game before the break nine days ago. Davis will be out for at least another month after missing 21 of the Lakers’ first 58 games with other woes.

The Lakers were down 49-33 with three minutes left in the first half, but they rallied to take a 72-70 lead on Horton-Tucker's 3-pointer with two minutes left in the third quarter.

TIP-INS

Clippers: The city rivals’ season series concludes Wednesday night with a Clippers' home game.

Lakers: Reaves scored six points in his first career start. The undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma also catalyzed the Lakers' biggest surge when he dramatically blocked Jackson's shot in the third quarter. ... They missed their first 10 3-point attempts, all in the first quarter.

UP NEXT

Clippers: At Houston on Sunday night.

Lakers: Host New Orleans on Sunday night.

Caption Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington blocks the shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Caption Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann, right, tries to shoot as Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Caption Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac, left, and forward Nicolas Batum defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)