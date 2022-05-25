Defense: Notes back claim Clinton lawyer didn't lie to FBI

Prosecutors rested their case on Wednesday. It remains unclear if Sussmann will testify in his defense later this week.

Defense lawyers called as their first witnesses former senior Justice Department officials who attended a March 6, 2017, meeting at which FBI leaders briefed them on the status of investigations into potential coordination during the 2016 presidential election between Trump's successful campaign and Russia. Among the topics that came up at the meeting were the Alfa Bank claims.

One of those ex-officials, Tashina Gauhar, took notes from the meeting in which she wrote that the Alfa Bank allegations were brought to the FBI by an attorney “on behalf of his client.” She said she didn't recall who at the meeting said that, but said that if she had written that down, then "that’s what I would have heard at the briefing.”

One of Sussmann's lawyers, Michael Bosworth, sought to persuade jurors about the credibility of Gauhar's notes by asking, mostly rhetorically: “When senior leaders of the FBI come to brief senior leaders of the Department of Justice, do they try to get it right? Do they try to present truthful, accurate information to the Department of Justice?”

Another participant at the March 2017 meeting, Mary McCord, at the time the Justice Department's top national security official, took similar notes about the fact that the Alfa Bank claims came to the FBI from a lawyer.

Earlier Wednesday, prosecutors showed jurors billing records indicating that Sussmann repeatedly billed to the campaign “general political advice” and legal work related to the Alfa Bank server issue. The records were introduced to bolster their claim that Sussmann was acting on behalf of the Clinton campaign when he shared the data with the FBI.

Defense lawyers, however, noted that Sussmann billed the taxi ride to the FBI building for the meeting on Alfa Bank to his law firm at the time, Perkins Coie, rather than to the Clinton campaign.

