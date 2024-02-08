Climate scientist Michael Mann wins defamation suit over comparison to molester, jury decides

WASHINGTON (AP) — A jury on Thursday in Washington D.C. said climate scientist Michael Mann was defamed 12 years ago when a pair of conservative writers compared his depictions of global warming to a convicted child molester.

Mann, a professor of climate science at the University of Pennsylvania, rose to fame for a graph first published in 1998 in the journal Nature that was dubbed the “hockey stick” for its dramatic illustration of a warming planet.

The work brought Mann wide exposure but also many skeptics, including the two writers that Mann took to court for attacks that he said affected his career and reputation in the U.S. and internationally.