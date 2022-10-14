ajc logo
X

Climate protesters throw soup on Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'

National & World News
47 minutes ago
Climate protesters have thrown soup over Vincent Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” in London’s National Gallery to protest fossil fuel extraction

LONDON (AP) — Climate protesters threw soup over Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” in London’s National Gallery on Friday to protest fossil fuel extraction.

The group Just Stop Oil which wants the British government to halt new oil and gas projects, said activists dumped two cans of Heinz tomato soup over the oil painting, one of the Dutch artist’s most iconic works.

London’s Metropolitan Police said officers arrested two people on suspicion of criminal damage and aggravated trespass.

The group has drawn attention, and criticism, for targeting artworks in museums. In July, Just Stop Oil activists glued themselves to the frame of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” at London’s Royal Academy of Arts, and to John Constable’s “The Hay Wain” in the National Gallery.

Activists have also blocked bridges and intersections across London during two weeks of protests.

The wave of demonstrations comes as the British government opens a new licensing round for North Sea oil and gas exploration, despite criticism from environmentalists and scientists who say the move undermines the country’s commitment to fighting climate change.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

The Jolt: What to watch in tonight’s Walker-Warnock debate1h ago

Credit: File photos

Politically Georgia: All about Friday’s Walker-Warnock debate showdown
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Rome is grappling with toxic ‘forever chemicals’ fouling waterways
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Housing Authority looks at future affordable rental developments

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Housing Authority looks at future affordable rental developments

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Georgia Power begins loading fuel into one of Plant Vogtle’s new units
58m ago
The Latest

Credit: Mark Lennihan

Wells Fargo 3Q revenue boosted by higher interest rates
7m ago
Passenger bus hits a roadside bomb in central Mali; 6 dead
10m ago
EU regulator recommends clearing Takeda's dengue vaccine
10m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

The Jolt: What to watch in tonight’s Walker-Warnock debate
1h ago
Children in Crisis: How Georgia’s mental health system is failing kids
AJC’s ‘Dangerous Dwellings’ series honored with national award
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top