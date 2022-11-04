BreakingNews
Powerball jackpot up to $1.6 billion, new lottery record
ajc logo
X

Climate protesters splatter Van Gogh in Rome with pea soup

National & World News
By TRISHA THOMAS, Associated Press
2 hours ago
Environmental activists have tossed pea soup on a Vincent van Gogh painting in Rome to protest carbon use and natural gas extraction

ROME (AP) — Environmental activists tossed pea soup on a Vincent van Gogh painting Friday in Rome to protest carbon use and natural gas extraction, but caused no damage to the glass-covered painting.

Security intervened immediately and removed the protesters kneeling in front of “The Sower” at the Palazzo Bonaparte to deliver a manifesto. Protesters from the same group, the Last Generation, earlier blocked a highway near Rome.

The painting belongs to the Kroller-Muller Museum in the Netherlands and was on loan for a show in Italy's capital featuring works by Van Gogh. Officials said the 1888 painting was undamaged.

Italy’s new culture minister, Gennaro Sangiuliano, condemned the protest.

“Attacking art is an ignoble act that must be firmly condemned,’’ he said. “Culture, which is the basis of our identity, must be defended and protected, and certainly not used as a megaphone for other forms of protest.”

Climate activists have staged similar protests have taken place at museums in Britain, Germany and elsewhere in Italy, targeting works by Van Gogh, Botticelli and Picasso.

The stunt backfired for some onlookers.

“It totally defeats the purpose.'' Hans Bergetoft, a tourist from Stockholm, said. "I am really for the cause in itself, but not the action. Not the action that they took. Not at all.”

___

Follow AP's coverage of the climate and environment: https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Editors' Picks

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

David Ralston won’t seek another term as Georgia House leader 1h ago

Credit: John Spink / Jspink@ajc.com

UPDATE: Man killed by Gwinnett officers had note addressed to police, cops say
57m ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Democrat Hall endorses Brian Kemp and Burt Jones in surprise move
8h ago

Credit: AJC File

Leasing Atlanta’s detention center to Fulton will make city less safe, study says
3h ago

Credit: AJC File

Leasing Atlanta’s detention center to Fulton will make city less safe, study says
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

On the Georgia Trail: Walker calls Senate race a ‘spiritual battle’
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Russian soldiers reportedly spread into Kherson's homes
2m ago
On stand in 1/6 trial, Oath Keepers boss says he's a patriot
10m ago
High court to hear water dispute between Navajo, government
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

David Ralston won’t seek another term as Georgia House leader
1h ago
Wild Georgia: Expect a ‘blood moon’ eclipse on Election Day
8h ago
Eight questions with Brad Nitz, WSB-TV’s new chief meteorologist
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top