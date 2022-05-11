Climate change to make droughts longer, more common, says UN

The agency’s lead scientist Barron Orr told the Associated Press that the world needs to be more proactive rather than reactive when it comes to dealing with drought-related disasters. Orr said the next step for hardest-hit Africa is to “direct investments to build resilience, so as to bounce back from drought.”

India saw a drought-related shrink of 5% to its gross domestic product between 1998 and 2017 and Australia's agricultural productivity slumped 18% between 2002 and 2010 due to drought. The country can also expect more wildfires like those in late 2019 and early 2020 which were spurred by a lack of rainfall, the report warned.

The same is true for the Amazon, the U.N. said, with three droughts occurring since the turn of the century and triggering forest fires, with climate change and deforestation also to blame. The agency estimates that 16% of the region's remaining forests will burn by 2050 if deforestation continues at its current rate.

But with the right adaptation measures, water scarcity across the globe can be limited, the report said. It suggests smarter agricultural techniques which use less water while producing more food, drought action plans and greater investment in soil health, new technologies and early warning systems can all help curtail food and water shortages.

“We need to steer towards the solutions rather than continuing with destructive actions," Ibrahim Thiaw, the executive secretary of the desertification agency, said. “We must build and rebuild our landscapes better, mimicking nature wherever possible and creating functional ecological systems.”

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP's climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Caption FILE - Activists protest the Australian government's response to wildfires in Australia, outside the Australian consulate in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Jan. 10, 2020. The frequency and duration of droughts will continue to increase due to human-caused climate change, with water scarcity already affecting billions of people across the world, the United Nations warned in a report Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo, File) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Caption FILE - Activists protest the Australian government's response to wildfires in Australia, outside the Australian consulate in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Jan. 10, 2020. The frequency and duration of droughts will continue to increase due to human-caused climate change, with water scarcity already affecting billions of people across the world, the United Nations warned in a report Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo, File) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo

Caption FILE - Fire consumes land recently deforested by cattle farmers near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil on Aug. 23, 2020. The frequency and duration of droughts will continue to increase due to human-caused climate change, with water scarcity already affecting billions of people across the world, the United Nations warned in a report Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File) Credit: Andre Penner Credit: Andre Penner Caption FILE - Fire consumes land recently deforested by cattle farmers near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil on Aug. 23, 2020. The frequency and duration of droughts will continue to increase due to human-caused climate change, with water scarcity already affecting billions of people across the world, the United Nations warned in a report Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File) Credit: Andre Penner Credit: Andre Penner

Caption FILE - Boolo Aadan, 63, who fled drought-stricken areas, holds her 9 month old grandchild outside the tent where they now live at a makeshift camp on the outskirts of the capital Mogadishu, Somalia on Feb. 4, 2022. The frequency and duration of droughts will continue to increase due to human-caused climate change, with water scarcity already affecting billions of people across the world, the United Nations warned in a report Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh, File) Credit: Farah Abdi Warsameh Credit: Farah Abdi Warsameh Caption FILE - Boolo Aadan, 63, who fled drought-stricken areas, holds her 9 month old grandchild outside the tent where they now live at a makeshift camp on the outskirts of the capital Mogadishu, Somalia on Feb. 4, 2022. The frequency and duration of droughts will continue to increase due to human-caused climate change, with water scarcity already affecting billions of people across the world, the United Nations warned in a report Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh, File) Credit: Farah Abdi Warsameh Credit: Farah Abdi Warsameh

Caption FILE - Firefighters battle the Morton Fire as it burns a home near Bundanoon, Australia on Jan. 23, 2020. The frequency and duration of droughts will continue to increase due to human-caused climate change, with water scarcity already affecting billions of people across the world, the United Nations warned in a report Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger Caption FILE - Firefighters battle the Morton Fire as it burns a home near Bundanoon, Australia on Jan. 23, 2020. The frequency and duration of droughts will continue to increase due to human-caused climate change, with water scarcity already affecting billions of people across the world, the United Nations warned in a report Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger