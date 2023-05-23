Climate change protesters carried out of Shell shareholders meeting

“Shell is continuing to drill new oil and gas fields here in the U.K. and around the world in some of the most biodiverse regions in the Philippines and in the Niger Delta," said Carina Manitius, 27, a protester from the group Fossil Free London. "So we’re here to say business as usual cannot continue and we’re going to shut you down.”

A spokesperson for Shell said it respected people's right to express their opinions, but “protesters have shown that they are not interested in constructive engagement.”

“Shell has a clear target to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050 and we believe our climate targets are aligned with the more ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement on climate change: to limit the increase in the global average temperature to 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels," the company said in a statement.