ajc logo
X

Climate activists throw liquid at Klimt painting in Vienna

National & World News
18 minutes ago
Climate activists in Austria have attacked a famous painting by artist Gustav Klimt with a black, oily liquid and one then glued himself to the painting's frame

BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists in Austria on Tuesday attacked a famous painting by artist Gustav Klimt with a black, oily liquid and one then glued himself to the painting's frame.

Members of the group Last Generation Austria said on Twitter they had attacked the 1915 painting “Death and Life” at the Leopold Museum in Vienna to protest their government's use of fossil energies.

After throwing the liquid on the painting — which was not damaged because it was behind a glass cover — one activist was pushed away by a museum guard while another glued his hand to the painting's frame.

On Twitter the group defended the protest, saying that they were protesting “oil and gas drilling,” which they called “a death sentence to society.”

The Leopold Museum could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Klimt painting is the latest artwork to be targeted by climate activists to draw attention to global warming.

Different activist groups have staged numerous demonstrations in recent months, including blocking streets and throwing mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting in Germany.

The British group Just Stop Oil threw tomato soup at Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" in London's National Gallery last month.

Just Stop Oil activists also glued themselves to the frame of an early copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” at London’s Royal Academy of Arts, and to John Constable’s “The Hay Wain” in the National Gallery.

___

Follow AP's coverage of climate issues and the environment at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Editors' Picks

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

BREAKING: Kemp to testify before Fulton grand jury Tuesday11h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man hit by car, killed after confronting driver doing doughnuts in DeKalb
12h ago

Credit: UGA

University of Georgia student named Rhodes Scholar
8h ago

Georgia Power still opposed to expanding popular rooftop solar program
18h ago

Georgia Power still opposed to expanding popular rooftop solar program
18h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Date set for ex-Stonecrest mayor to report to prison
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Home Depot tops expectations again, but sticks by outlook
10m ago
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
18m ago
Virginia students were prepared for shooting, not aftermath
24m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Saturday voting barred in US Senate runoff after Ga. holidays
Another term in hand, Brian Kemp solidifies political network
Congress faces leaders in flux, big to-do list post-election
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top