Climate activists in Germany to abandon gluing themselves to streets, employ new tactics

Last Generation asserted that the number of demonstrators has increased enormously in the past two years and said that “from now on we will protest in a different form — but it will remain unignorable.”

From March onward, “instead of dividing into small groups and blocking roads, we will hold disobedient gatherings with many people. And where we cannot be ignored,” the group said in a statement.

As well as that, the group said it will increasingly “directly confront” those it considers responsible for climate destruction, for instance by confronting politicians and other decision-makers in public and on camera.

It will also "increasingly visit places of fossil destruction for our protest," it added, pointing to past protests at airports, oil pipelines and an energy company.

Last Generation's actions have been overshadowed recently by protests against Germany's far right and other demonstrations, including by farmers against cuts to their diesel subsidies.