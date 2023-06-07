X

Climate activists deflate tires of more than 100 SUVs in Denmark's capital

National & World News
13 minutes ago
A group of climate activists has claimed responsibility for deflating the tires of sport utility vehicles in Denmark’s capital

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A group of climate activists claimed responsibility on Wednesday for deflating the tires of sport utility vehicles in Denmark's capital. More than 100 vehicles were vandalized, police said.

The Tyre Extinguishers said on its website that “we are defending ourselves against climate change, air pollution and unsafe drivers.” The group has been active in other countries.

Copenhagen police appealed for witnesses to come forward, saying “we are investigating the vandalism and would like to hear from citizens who have seen something” late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

Police spokesman Martin Kajberg told the Ekstra Bladet newspaper that it was difficult to say exactly how many vehicles had been affected until everyone had reported their tires being flat. A note had been placed on the affected cars, he added. It wasn't immediately known what it said.

The affected vehicles were both gasoline-powered and electric SUVs, local Copenhagen television news channel Kosmopol reported.

Tyre Extinguishers' Twitter bio says "We will make it impossible to own an SUV in the world's urban areas." The group claims it has carried out similar actions before by deflating SUV tires in the United States and Europe.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

BREAKING: Chris Licht stepping down as CNN chief after rocky tenure1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

The Jolt: Training center protesters vow they’re not done yet
3h ago

Credit: Campbell Family

Newnan native dies in Colorado; family says police didn’t come when called
4h ago

Credit: TNS

State still leaves Georgia patients at risk, audit findings unheeded
4h ago

Credit: TNS

State still leaves Georgia patients at risk, audit findings unheeded
4h ago

Credit: AJC on Twitter

RHONE: Rudeness is on the rise, but what’s behind the adult tantrums?
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Andrew Young was at Martin Luther King's side throughout often violent struggle for civil...
10m ago
Iga Swiatek beats Coco Gauff to reach French Open semifinals
10m ago
High school graduate, father killed in shooting after Virginia graduation
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez for the AJC

Election 2024: Georgia presidential candidate visit tracker
Paralympic medalist has been thrown some curves in life but aims for success
Hundreds of CNN alum bid farewell to CNN Center in Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top