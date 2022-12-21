ajc logo
X

Climate activists decapitate prominent Berlin Christmas tree

National & World News
41 minutes ago
Climate activists have sawn off the tip of the Christmas tree erected in front of Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate

BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists said Wednesday that they have sawn off the tip of the Christmas tree erected in front of Berlin's iconic Brandenburg Gate.

The group Last Generation said two of its members used a hydraulic lift and a hand saw to cut two meters (six feet) off the top of the 15-meter (50-foot) tree and hang up a banner stating: "This is only the tip of the Christmas tree."

German police confirmed the incident.

In a statement, the group said it wanted to highlight that Germany is so far only seeing the “tip” of the climate catastrophe happening around the world.

It called on the government of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to do more to tackle global warming.

The group has drawn attention and anger in recent months with direct actions including by blocking major roads and throwing food at famous paintings.

Criticizing such protest, Scholz had called on the activists to instead show "a bit of creativity."

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Dansby Swanson posts goodbye message to Atlanta fans6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia feels snubbed (again) by Joe Moore Trophy
6h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Young Thug’s brother takes plea deal ahead of YSL trial
8h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

How Abrams’ campaign spending led to ‘incredibly bad’ cash crunch
23h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

How Abrams’ campaign spending led to ‘incredibly bad’ cash crunch
23h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Drunken driver whose crash killed gatehouse attendant in Spalding gets 15 years
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: Lee Jin-man

World shares mostly higher after slight gains on Wall St
19m ago
On the holidays, efforts to distract Ukrainian kids from war
1h ago
Israel to hold remains of deceased Palestinian prisoner
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top