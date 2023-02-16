Clevinger reports as MLB probes domestic violence charges

“The longer answer is, without anyone having violated the confidentiality of the policy, we weren't going to find this information out," Hahn said, “and the fact of the matter is is that the confidentiality element of the policy is essential for it to function properly.”

In an Instagram post on Jan. 24, Olivia Finestead said she is the mother of Clevinger’s child and alleged he fathered two other children who were not hers. She posted a photo of marks on her body with accompanying words that alleged the injuries were “from when he threw an iPad at me pregnant” and “finally left when he strangled me.”

“Mike Clevinger,” she added, “you really deserve hell I’ve kept quiet now for almost a year and you continue to covertly abuse your infant.” She said Clevinger ”threw chew spit on our baby.”

The Associated Press typically does not identify victims of domestic violence or sexual assault unless they agree to be named or come forward publicly with their allegations, as Finestead has.

