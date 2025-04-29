Cleveland by 39 at halftime in Miami: The 3rd-biggest lead after 2 quarters in NBA playoff history

MIAMI (AP) — Cleveland took a 39-point halftime lead over Miami on Monday night in Game 4 of the teams' Eastern Conference first-round series, the third-largest lead after two quarters in NBA playoff history.

The score at the break: Cavs 72, Heat 33.

Cleveland already owned the record for halftime lead — a 41-point edge at Boston, 72-31, on May 19, 2017. The Cavs threatened to break that; they led by as many as 45 points in the second quarter on Monday.