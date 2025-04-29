Nation & World News
Cleveland by 39 at halftime in Miami: The 3rd-biggest lead after 2 quarters in NBA playoff history

Cleveland took a 39-point halftime lead over Miami on Monday night in Game 4 of the teams’ Eastern Conference first-round series, the third-largest lead after two quarters in NBA playoff history
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) fouls Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (5) during the first half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 28, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rhona Wise)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

1 hour ago

MIAMI (AP) — Cleveland took a 39-point halftime lead over Miami on Monday night in Game 4 of the teams' Eastern Conference first-round series, the third-largest lead after two quarters in NBA playoff history.

The score at the break: Cavs 72, Heat 33.

Cleveland already owned the record for halftime lead — a 41-point edge at Boston, 72-31, on May 19, 2017. The Cavs threatened to break that; they led by as many as 45 points in the second quarter on Monday.

Detroit led Washington by 40 — 76-36 — for the second most-lopsided halftime lead in NBA playoff history, doing so on April 26, 1987.

De'Andre Hunter had 18 points at the break for Cleveland, which led 43-17 after one quarter. The Cavs had 33 points on 3-pointers in the first half; the Heat had 33 points from everywhere in the first half.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Police block a road leading to a building where a car smashed through during an after-school program, killing several people and injuring others, Monday, April 28, 2025, in Chatham, Ill. (AP Photo/John O'Connor)

Credit: AP

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Monday, June 24, 2024. (Seeger Gray / AJC)

Credit: Seeger Gray/AJC

