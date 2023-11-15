Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson out for the rest of this season with a shoulder fracture

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will miss the rest of this season after fracturing his right shoulder in Sunday’s win over Baltimore

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By TOM WITHERS – Associated Press
16 minutes ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will miss the rest of this season after fracturing his right shoulder in Sunday's win over Baltimore — his signature game in two seasons with Cleveland.

Watson will undergo surgery to repair the fracture, which happened when he was hit in the first quarter against the Ravens. Watson, who also injured his left ankle, stayed in the game and went 14 of 14 in the second half while leading the Browns to a last-second 33-31 win.

The team said Watson is expected back next season, his third since signing a $230 million fully guaranteed contract last year despite allegations of sexual misconduct while he played for Houston that led to him being suspended for 11 games by the NFL.

Watson missed games earlier this season with a strained rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder.

The Browns said an MRI taken on his shoulder revealed a displaced fracture to the glenoid. The team consulted with noted shoulder specialist Dr. Neal ElAttrache before determining its course of action.

The Browns (6-3) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3) on Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Guilty plea may sink judge’s ruling in $400M kickbacks case1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

TRAFFIC UPDATE
Overturned big rig cleared, I-285 East ramp to I-75 North in Cobb reopens
46m ago

Credit: AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Georgia’s 2024 GOP primary: Trump and 10 others make the March ballot
2h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

‘Stinkin’ Rincon’? Neighbors push for answers on pungent chemical odor
2h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

‘Stinkin’ Rincon’? Neighbors push for answers on pungent chemical odor
2h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Bulldogs rise to top spot in College Football Playoff rankings
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

US producer prices slide 0.5% in October, biggest drop since 2020.
7m ago
Retail sales slip in October as consumers pull back after summer splurges
8m ago
Cuban private grocery stores thrive but only a few people can afford them
10m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Georgia authorities bring charges in 1988 case of girl whose body was hidden in concrete
Where is the morning Jolt from the AJC?
16h ago
Report: Georgia, Southeast among the most at-risk from climate change
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top