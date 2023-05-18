Clerk who locked door before shooting in gas station charged with involuntary manslaughter

Aiyash was arrested Thursday by the Detroit Police Department and was expected to be arraigned Friday morning, Worthy said.

It wasn't clear whether Aiyash has an attorney who could comment on the allegations against him.

The man who allegedly shot Kelly, 27-year-old Samuel Anthony McCray, has been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and three counts of felony firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

The shooting occurred after 3 a.m. on May 6. McCray tried to leave the gas station with items worth less than $4 after an electronic purchase was rejected, but then Aiyash locked the door, the prosecutor’s office has said.

McCray threatened to shoot everyone inside the gas station unless the door was unlocked, according to witness David Langston.

Langston told WJBK-TV that he begged McCray: ”‘Please, man, don’t shoot us. We don’t got nothing to do with this.’ ... And he started shooting.”

Langston, 37, and a 60-year-old man were wounded.

