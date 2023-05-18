X

Clerk who locked door before shooting in gas station charged with involuntary manslaughter

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
54 minutes ago
A gas station clerk who locked a door during a dispute over a small purchase has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after the uproar led to the fatal shooting of another man

DETROIT (AP) — A gas station clerk who locked a door during a dispute over a small purchase was charged with involuntary manslaughter Thursday after the uproar led to the fatal shooting of another man.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy filed the charge against Al-Hassan Aiyash, 22, of Hamtramck, in connection with the fatal May 6 shooting of Gregory Kelly, 37, of Detroit, who also was inside the gas station.

Kelly and two other men inside the gas station repeatedly pleaded with Aiyash to unlock the door and let them out, Worthy said.

Aiyash pushed a security button to unlock the door, but didn’t tell the men seconds before the shooting began, Worthy said.

“The allegations of the defendant locking the door of the store and not heeding the pleas of the men to be released led to tragic consequences in this case,” Worthy said in a news release.

Aiyash was arrested Thursday by the Detroit Police Department and was expected to be arraigned Friday morning, Worthy said.

It wasn't clear whether Aiyash has an attorney who could comment on the allegations against him.

The man who allegedly shot Kelly, 27-year-old Samuel Anthony McCray, has been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and three counts of felony firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

The shooting occurred after 3 a.m. on May 6. McCray tried to leave the gas station with items worth less than $4 after an electronic purchase was rejected, but then Aiyash locked the door, the prosecutor’s office has said.

McCray threatened to shoot everyone inside the gas station unless the door was unlocked, according to witness David Langston.

Langston told WJBK-TV that he begged McCray: ”‘Please, man, don’t shoot us. We don’t got nothing to do with this.’ ... And he started shooting.”

Langston, 37, and a 60-year-old man were wounded.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

Suspect arrested in case of ‘Baby India’ found in Forsyth County woods2h ago

Credit: cre

Abudu narrowly confirmed to Atlanta appeals court by the U.S. Senate
4h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

1 arrested, charged with arson after fire in Brookhaven Target
4h ago

Serial killer who died in 2020 is blamed for another Georgia woman’s death
5h ago

Serial killer who died in 2020 is blamed for another Georgia woman’s death
5h ago

Man accused of violently attacking traveler getting off train at Atlanta airport
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Trial over Kari Lake’s last challenge to loss in Arizona governor’s race ends for 2nd day
15m ago
TikTok content creators file lawsuit against Montana over first-in-nation law banning app
15m ago
Salman Rushdie attends PEN America gala, his first in-person appearance since stabbing...
15m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New freshman dorm, dining hall coming to University of Georgia
Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
How to join the Atlanta residents who taking to birding, or birdwatching
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top