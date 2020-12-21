Clemson's Swinney votes CFP opponent Ohio State 11th

Swinney had the Buckeyes, ranked third in both the AP and coaches' polls and by the CFP selection committee, behind two-loss teams such as Georgia and Oklahoma and Coastal Carolina (11-0) at No. 10.

“I think the games matter,” Swinney said. “The mental and physical toll of a season — there’s nobody out there that would say that somebody who’s played 11 games versus somebody who’s played six is better physically or something like that because it’s a long season.”