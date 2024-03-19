BreakingNews
Braves name Spencer Strider as opening-day starter for first time in his career
Clemson joins Florida State, becomes second school to sue ACC as it seeks to exit conference

Clemson has filed a lawsuit against the Atlantic Coast Conference in a South Carolina court
Clemson players sit on the bench near the end of the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college basketball tournament after their lost to Boston College, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Washington. Boston College won 76-55. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Clemson players sit on the bench near the end of the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college basketball tournament after their lost to Boston College, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Washington. Boston College won 76-55. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By RALPH D. RUSSO – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

Clemson sued the Atlantic Coast Conference in a South Carolina court on Tuesday, joining Florida State in challenging the league's right to charge schools hundreds of millions of dollars to leave.

The complaint filed in Pickens County says the ACC's "exorbitant $140 million" exit penalty and the grant of rights used to bind schools to a conference through their media rights should be struck down by the court.

“Each of these erroneous assertions separately hinders Clemson’s ability to meaningfully explore its options regarding conference membership, to negotiate alternative revenue-sharing proposals among ACC members and to obtain full value for its future media rights,” the school said.

In December, Florida State's board of trustees sued the ACC in Florida, making similar claims. The ACC pre-emptively filed a lawsuit against Florida State in North Carolina, where the conference offices are located, saying the school's actions were a breach of contract.

The first hearing in the North Carolina case is schedule for Friday.

Clemson forward Jack Clark (5) driving around Boston College guard Prince Aligbe (10) during the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college basketball tournament Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

