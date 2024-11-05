Breaking: LIVE UPDATES | More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney challenged at poll when out to vote in election

It has been a rough few days for Clemson coach Dabo Swinney
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney reacts towards an official in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

AP

AP

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney reacts towards an official in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) (AP)
5 minutes ago

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — It has been a rough few days for Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. First, his 19th-ranked Tigers lost to Louisville on Saturday night, then he was told he couldn't vote Tuesday at his polling place.

Swinney, whose given name is William, explained that the voting system had locked him out, saying a “William Swinney” had already voted last week. Swinney said it was his oldest son, Will, and not him.

“They done voted me out of the state,” Swinney said. “We’re 6-2 and 5-1 (in the Atlantic Coast Conference), man. They done shipped me off."

Dabo Swinney had to complete a paper ballot and was told there will be a hearing on Friday to resolve the issue.

“I was trying to do my best and be a good citizen and go vote,” he said. “Sometimes doing your best ain’t good enough. You have to keep going though, keep figuring it out.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, right, talks with quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) during the first half of an NCAA football game against Wake Forest in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Jeff Sentell

4-star Georgia Tech commit being pursued heavily by in-state rival Bulldogs
Placeholder Image

AP

Will Howard throws for 2 touchdowns and No. 4 Ohio State fends off No. 3 Penn State 20-13
Placeholder Image

HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia football favored by less than a field goal against Ole Miss
Placeholder Image

Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia commit Elijah Griffin’s ‘unmatched’ effort leads top performers in Week 12
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

Israel's Netanyahu dismisses defense minister in surprise announcement8m ago
The Latest: Trump and Harris cede stage to voters who'll also decide control of House and...9m ago
What to know about the unprecedented floods that killed more than 200 in Spain12m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

AJC/AP

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Young Thug jury returns to find the Atlanta rapper gone
Sheriff says deputies followed protocol during arrests at Georgia-Florida game