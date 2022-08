Clements wins at crash-filled Daytona, reaches postseason

“We have nothing to lose, man," he said. "We’re going to give these big teams all they can stand.”

Clements passed sluggish Austin Hill on the final restart thanks to a big push from Sage Karam and cruised to the checkered flag. Hill looked poised to sweep both Xfinity races at Daytona, but his car seemed to have fuel and electrical issues during the final caution.

When the green flag dropped, Hill did, too. Clements and Karam flew by on the outside.

Timmy Hill finished second, followed by series points leader AJ Allmendinger, Brandon Brown and Karam.

Clements' first win in 164 races was about being in the right place at the right time. He avoided four big ones in the closing laps. The first involved seven cars with nine laps to go in regulation. The second included eight cars with three to go. The third and biggest of the night came in overtime, with Hill and Noah Gragson just ahead of a 13-car cluster.

Gragson started the fourth one when Clements and Allmendinger pushed him at nearly 190 mph. Gragson slammed into the outside wall and then got spun helicopter style when broadsided by Landon Cassill. When the dust settled, eight more cars were involved.

The grand total: 36 cars involved, some of them several times.

Allmendinger looked like he would challenge Hill and Clements during the final two-lap shootout, but he ran out of fuel just before the final restart and had to pit.

“We survived that big wreck somehow," Clements said. “I thought if we can just keep up with these guys, it will be a good day. Top five and bring this car home in one piece and that’s a good day.”

It ended up being much better, a playoff-clinching performance.

“Wow, this is incredible,” he said before thanking the fans who stuck around following a three-hour rain delay. “Now let’s go drink a beer.”

MORE BAD BREAKS

Riley Herbst was running fourth early in the final stage when he lost control because of a flat right rear tire. Herbst's No. 98 Ford slid through the backstretch grass, bringing out a caution and going a lap down.

It was a bad break for the driver who started the day eighth in points and was looking to make up ground with four races to go before the playoffs.

Herbst rallied to finish 15th and found company in the unlucky club.

Sheldon Creed, vying to make the postseason, was involved in a multicar accident on lap 83 and knocked out of the race. John Hunter Nemechek got sideways in the middle of a three-wide pack and turned into Creed, who ended up sliding back across the track and got T-boned by Joe Graf Jr.

Creed finished 36th in the 38-car field.

UP NEXT

The series moves to Darlington Raceway next Saturday. Justin Allgaier won there in May in the No. 7 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports.

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Jeremy Clements celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Jeremy Clements (51) celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Jeremy Clements (51) crosses the finish line in front of Timmy Hill (13) to win a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

Landon Cassill (10), Matt Mills (78) and Blaine Perkins, right, collide in Turn 3 during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Chilton)

David Starr (08) slides backwards along the front stretch after getting in a multi-car wreck as Myatt Snider (31) passes him during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Noah Gragson (9) is spun around going into Turn 3 on the back stretch during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Sammy Smith (18) slides along the front stretch after hitting an inside wall after coming out of Turn 4 during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/David Graham)

Sammy Smith, center, is helped to an ambulance after stopping in the infield grass following a wreck during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

A J Allmendinger (16) leads drivers through the front stretch at the start of a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

Track-drying vehicles attempt to get the surface ready for racing as rain falls before a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/David Graham)

Spectators take cover in the garage area as a storm approaches before a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)