Cleanup begins of Haiti town's earthquake-crumbled homes

The machines bore the logos of nongovernmental organizations, but who they helped appeared to be guided by Maniche’s mayor.

Jean Favard watched one of the large yellow machines push away the rubble of his vacation home just up the street from Jules’ grandmother’s house. No one had been living at Favard’s home and he said he planned to rebuild once it was cleared.

Meanwhile, Gervain said he had no idea what his family would do on the lot where a two-story house with eight bedrooms — home to 12 people — had been reduced to a one-story pile of concrete and twisted rebar.

Jules kept digging. His goal was twofold: his clothes — he was wearing only borrowed Spider-Man boxers — and his passport.

“I have not found anything yet,” Jules said.

Maniche is a teeth-rattling hour’s drive from paved road, over a mountain pass and settled in a wide, green valley. The town lost 80% to 90% of its homes, according to preliminary estimates. Piles of rubble like Jules’ grandmother’s house dot every street.

Even most of those houses still standing will have to be torn down.

Relatively undisturbed appeared to be Maniche’s riverside market. Even on a Tuesday — market day is Saturday — farmers from surrounding areas crossed the river carrying sacks of beans and peanuts atop their heads. Mules splashed through the water, their woven panniers laden with heavy bunches of plantains.

Gervain, Jules’ cousin, said it was lucky the earthquake occurred on a Saturday because most people were outdoors, at the market.

Jules was not. He had to run out of the house when the magnitude 7.2 quake struck. Now he was desperate to find his passport because he is a professional soccer player for the Haitian League club America des Cayes.

“I need to have my passport if I need to travel with the club for a tournament to the Dominican Republic or Cuba,” Jules said, though such games will have to wait: The current season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Well out of uniform and standing atop a rubble pile, the right fullback was still immediately recognized by a fan.

“You’re from here?” the man, a motorcycle taxi driver from Les Cayes, asked in disbelief. “I didn’t know you were from Maniche.”

Help was slowly arriving to in the town of about 20,000 people.

Philemon Charles, a carpenter, said the top necessity was shelter. His family had been sleeping outside their damaged home for more than a week.

On Tuesday, U.S.-based relief organization Samaritan’s Purse handed out big blue tarps for temporary shelters and small solar lights that also allow people to charge their cell phones. Actor Sean Penn’s Haiti relief outfit, Community Organized Relief Effort, had brought in the heavy machinery. And convoys of various United Nations agencies rumbled into town.

By the time the punishing sun chased Jules from the rock pile Tuesday, he had managed to remove his twin mattress. More crumbling concrete immediately fell into the temporary void he'd just created.

Caption Residents cross the Cavaillon River to reach the Maniche market to sell their products, in Maniche, Haiti, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, a week after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption Looking out from the inside of a collapsed home, people walk along a soccer field in Maniche, Haiti, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, a week after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (AP Photo / Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption Residents fight over an awning delivered as humanitarian aid, in Maniche, Haiti, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, a week after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption Police control the area in the distribution of humanitarian aid in Maniche, Haiti, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, a week after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption People cross the Cavaillon River to reach the Maniche market to sell produce from the countryside, in Maniche, Haiti, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, a week after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption Police prepare to secure an area in order to distribute humanitarian aid, in Maniche, Haiti, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, a week after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption Part of an image of the Virgin Mary remains on a wall of a small church destroyed by the earthquake in Maniche, Haiti, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, a week after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption Handprints mark a wall, cracked by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake, in Maniche, Haiti, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, a week after the earthquake hit the area. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption A boy walks past a church in Maniche, Haiti, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, damaged in last week's 7.2 magnitude earthquake. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption A framed portrait of the Last Supper lays on the remains of a church damaged by last week's 7.2 magnitude earthquake, in Maniche, Haiti, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/ Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption A boy walks past his home destroyed by last week's 7.2 magnitude earthquake, in Maniche, Haiti, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption Michael Jules, an America des Cayes professional soccer player, searches for his passport among the remains of his grandmother's collapsed house, in Maniche, Haiti, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, a week after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix