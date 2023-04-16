Cleanup begins after freight train derailment, fire in Maine

The three workers were treated and released Saturday after three locomotive engines and six train cars carrying lumber and electrical wiring went off the track in Somerset County, officials said.

The locomotives and four derailed lumber cars caught fire. Two derailed cars carrying the flammable liquids ethanol and pentamethylheptane, both classified as hazardous materials, escaped the fire and no chemicals spilled, said C. Doniele Carlson, spokesperson for Canadian Pacific Kansas City.