Cleanup begins after 7.4 quake shakes north Japan, killing 4

Residents in hard-hit areas found new damages in daylight Thursday, cleaning their homes, putting fallen furniture and appliances back into place and scooping up broken dishes and windows.

At a hotel in Yabuki town in the Fukushima prefecture, where its wall was broken, front door thrown out of place, and dishes were broken, employees were starting to clean up.

“I don't even know where to start,” hotel president Mineyuki Otake told NHK.

NHK footage showed broken walls of a department store building that fell to the ground and shards of windows scattered on the street near the main train station in the inland prefectural capital of Fukushima city. Roads were cracked and water poured out from pipes underground.

On Thursday, Self-Defense Forces delivered fresh water to residents in Soma, Iitate and several other coastal towns in Fukushima where water systems were damaged.

Footage also showed furniture and appliances smashed to the floor at apartments in Fukushima. Cosmetics and other merchandise at convenience stores fell from shelves and scattered on the floor. In Yokohama, near Tokyo, an electric pole nearly fell.

The Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, which operates the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant where the cooling systems failed after the 2011 disaster, said Thursday that workers at the site — which is being decommissioned — found some tanks holding treated radioactive water were out of alignment due to the rattling, and what could be a steel beam fell from a roof of the No. 4 reactor building, which has no fuel inside.

Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority said a fire alarm went off at the turbine building of No. 5 reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi but there was no actual fire. Water pumps for the spent fuel cooling pool at two of the four reactors at Fukushima Daini briefly stopped, but later resumed operation. Fukushima Daini, which survived the 2011 tsunami, is also set for decommissioning.

More than 2.2 million homes were temporarily without electricity in 14 prefectures, including the Tokyo region, but power was restored at most places by the morning, except for about 37,000 homes in the hardest hit Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures, according to the Tohoku Electric Power Co., which services the region.

The quake shook large parts of eastern Japan, including Tokyo, where buildings swayed violently.

East Japan Railway Co. said most of its train services were suspended for safety checks. Many people formed long lines outside of major stations while waiting for trains to resume operation late Wednesday, but trains in Tokyo operated normally Thursday morning.

A Tohoku Shinkansen express train partially derailed between Fukushima and Miyagi due to the quake, but nobody was injured, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

Matsuno, the top spokesman, said, “We are doing the utmost in rescue operations and putting people's lives first.”

He urged residents in the affected areas to use extra caution for possible major aftershocks for about a week.

___

Associated Press writer Yuri Kageyama contributed to this report.

Caption An employee clears products fallen from shelves at a convenience store in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan Wednesday, March 16, 2022, following an earthquake. A powerful earthquake shook off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday, triggering a tsunami advisory. (Kyodo News via AP)

Caption Furniture and electrical appliance are scattered at an apartment in Fukushima, northern Japan Wednesday, March 16, 2022, following an earthquake. A powerful earthquake shook off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday, triggering a tsunami advisory.(Kyodo News via AP)

Caption Furniture and electrical appliance are scattered at an apartment in Fukushima, northern Japan Wednesday, March 16, 2022, following an earthquake. A powerful earthquake shook off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday, triggering a tsunami advisory.(Kyodo News via AP)

Caption Products are scattered at a convenience store in Fukushima, northern Japan Wednesday, March 16, 2022, following an earthquake. A powerful earthquake shook off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday, triggering a tsunami advisory. (Kyodo News via AP)

Caption People make a line to wait for taxi in Sendai, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan early Thursday, March 17, 2022, following an earthquake. A powerful earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday evening, triggering a tsunami advisory and plunging more than 2 million homes in the Tokyo area into darkness. (Kyodo News via AP)

Caption People walk on a street during a black out in Tokyo Thursday, March 17, 2022, following an earthquake. A powerful earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday evening, triggering a tsunami advisory and plunging more than 2 million homes in the Tokyo area into darkness. (Kyodo News via AP)

Caption Walls are fallen at an apartment in Fukushima, northern Japan Thursday, March 17, 2022, following an earthquake. A powerful earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday evening, triggering a tsunami advisory and plunging more than 2 million homes in the Tokyo area into darkness. (Kyodo News via AP)

Caption People stand around a gate of a Tokyo train station in Tokyo, early Thursday, March 17, 2022, as services were suspended after an earthquake hit the area. A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan, triggering a tsunami advisory and plunging more than 2 million homes in the Tokyo area into darkness. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

Caption People stand around a gate of a Tokyo train station in Tokyo, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, as all the services were suspended after an earthquake hit the area. A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan, triggering a tsunami advisory and plunging more than 2 million homes in the Tokyo area into darkness. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

Caption A worker of meteorological bureau speaks during a press conference in Tokyo Thursday, March 17, 2022, following an earthquake. A powerful earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday evening, triggering a tsunami advisory and plunging more than 2 million homes in the Tokyo area into darkness. (Kyodo News via AP)

Caption People clear a street covered by fallen walls from a building in Fukushima, northern Japan Thursday, March 17, 2022. A powerful earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday night, smashing furniture, knocking out power and killing some people. A small tsunami reached shore, but the low-risk advisory was lifted by Thursday morning. (Kyodo News via AP)

Caption This aerial photo shows a partially derailed express train following an earthquake in Shiroishi, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan Thursday, March 17, 2022. A powerful earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday night, smashing furniture, knocking out power and killing some people. A small tsunami reached shore, but the low-risk advisory was lifted by Thursday morning. (Kyodo News via AP)