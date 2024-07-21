Clayton Kershaw set to make first start of the season for the Dodgers on Thursday against the Giants

Nation & World News

Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw is set to make his first start of the season for the Los Angeles on Thursday
FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw works out before a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Los Angeles, Sunday, June 2, 2024. Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Kershaw made a second rehab start in his bid to return from offseason left shoulder surgery, pitching four innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City against Round Rock.(AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw is set to make his first start of the season for the Los Angeles on Thursday.

Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday night after a 7-6, 11-inning victory over Boston that Kershaw would take the mound for the series finale against San Francisco.

The 36-year old Kershaw, a three-time NL Cy Young Award winner, had surgery on his left shoulder in November. He signed a one-year contract, with an option for 2025.

In a rehabilitation start Friday night for Triple-A Oklahoma City, Kershaw went four innings. He allowed three runs on six hits with two strikeouts and no walks.

He threw three innings in a rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 19, but was shut down for a week after experiencing lingering soreness.

The Dodgers also will get back Tyler Glasnow for the series against San Francisco. The right-hander is scheduled to start Wednesday after missing the past couple weeks due to back tightness.

