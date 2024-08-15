Claudia Sheinbaum, who won Mexico's presidential vote in June, is finally declared president-elect

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Claudia Sheinbaum, the woman who won Mexico's June 2 presidential vote, has finally been formally declared Mexico's President-elect, the first woman to hold the office in Mexico.

At a ceremony Thursday, the former Mexico City mayor was handed the legal ruling declaring her the country's next president. The ruling had been delayed by appeals before the federal electoral tribunal.

Sheinbaum will be sworn in as president on Oct. 1, instead of the usual Dec. 1 swearing-in ceremony. The transition period was shortened after Mexican legislators judged that outgoing presidents stayed too long in office. Sheinbaum will serve a six-year term through 2030.