BreakingNews
AJC Special Report | Georgia leading nation in new juvenile lifers

Clashes resume between factions in Lebanon's largest Palestinian refugee camp

Clashes have resumed in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp, with heavy gunfire and shelling wounding at least 20 people

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By ABBY SEWELL and FADI TAWIL – Associated Press
Updated 9 minutes ago
X

SIDON, Lebanon (AP) — Clashes resumed in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp overnight, with heavy gunfire and shelling wounding at least 20 people and prompting residents of the camp and the surrounding area to flee on Friday.

Earlier this summer, there were several days of street battles in the Ein el-Hilweh camp between Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah movement and Islamist groups after Fatah accused the Islamists of gunning down one of their military generals on July 30. Those street battles left at least 13 dead and dozens wounded, and forced hundreds to flee from their homes.

An uneasy truce has been in place since Aug. 3, but clashes were widely expected to resume as the Islamist groups have not handed over the accused killers of the Fatah general, Mohammad “Abu Ashraf” al-Armoushi to the Lebanese judiciary, as demanded by a committee of Palestinian factions last month.

A committee of Palestinian factions in Ein el-Hilweh announced on Tuesday that their joint security forces would launch raids in search of the accused killers.

Maher Shabaita, head of Fatah in the Sidon region, told The Associated Press that the Islamist groups had launched an attack Thursday night in an attempt to forestall plans by Palestinian forces to clear militants out of schools they had been occupying in the camp.

By late morning Friday, the fighting had at least temporarily subsided, but clashes intermittently flared up again. Hundreds of people displaced from their homes were sheltering in a nearby mosque and in the courtyard of the municipality building of the city of Sidon, which is adjacent to the camp.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported that 20 people were wounded, including an elderly man, and transported to hospitals overnight. Shabaita said the wounded included three civil defense volunteers who came under shelling as they were working to extinguish fires.

Lebanon's General Security agency said that one if its officers suffered a head wound from a stray bullet that hit him outside the camp. Lebanese forces do not go into the camp under a standing agreement but provide security around it.

There were no immediate reports of deaths. The public Lebanese University announced it would close its branches in Sidon and postpone scheduled exams in light of the fighting.

Officials with the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, could not immediately give information on the number of casualties or displaced from the camp.

UNRWA appealed last week for $15.5 million to repair infrastructure damaged in the last round of clashes in the camp, provide alternative education locations for children whose schools were damaged or occupied by militants, and give cash assistance to people who have been displaced from their homes.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

AJC SPECIAL REPORT
Georgia leading nation in new juvenile lifers1h ago

Credit: file

Isakson symposium to bring McConnell, Manchin to Georgia
57m ago

Credit: AJC

The Jolt: VA hospital honors the late Sen. Max Cleland in today’s renaming
1h ago

FRIDAY’S WEATHER
‘Really nice day’ ahead of scattered weekend showers
2h ago

FRIDAY’S WEATHER
‘Really nice day’ ahead of scattered weekend showers
2h ago

Credit: LEON STAFFORD/AJC

Clayton picks firm to oversee management of $3M in rental assistance
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Spanish prosecutors accuse Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player...
7m ago
Trump visits South Dakota for rally that Gov. Kristi Noem's allies hope is vice...
9m ago
EU rebukes its representative in Austria over 'blood money' comment on Russian gas...
23m ago
Featured

YOUR HEALTH
With COVID-19 rising in Georgia, updates on booster vaccines and symptoms
Meet the 34-year-old judge who will oversee Trump prosecution in Georgia
Uga: The story of Georgia’s live bulldog mascot began in 1956
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top