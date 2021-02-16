Clarkson (40), streaking Jazz win showdown vs Simmons, 76ers

Joe Ingles added 20 points for the Jazz.

Simmons scored eight straight points in the fourth quarter to cut the Jazz lead to 110-104 with 8:40 left. Minutes later, he found Harris for a 3 to get Philadelphia within 113-109.

Clarkson set his career scoring high for a game that ended in regulation. He had 42 points in a three-overtime loss to Brooklyn on Feb. 13, 2019.

Embiid was scratched after coming out to warm up, and coach Doc Rivers expressed surprise he wasn’t playing.

The Jazz scored 10 straight points as part of an 18-4 run to take their first lead in the second quarter and went up 67-59 on Bojan Bogdanovic’s jumper in the lane. Clarkson was the primary driver of the surge with 21 first-half points to help Utah build a 72-66 halftime lead.

The 76ers scored on 16 straight possessions in the first half and led 24-10 but couldn’t stop the Jazz much, either.

Simmons and Harris took turns isolating and driving to the basket with a full head of stream starting from beyond the 3-point line. Utah tried O’Neale, Rudy Gobert and others but they all had trouble stopping Simmons in the paint.

Simmons had 19 points in the first quarter, his most ever in one period.

76ers: It was the fourth time Simmons had at least 12 assists this season. … Dwight Howard had 14 points and 12 rebounds in a reserve role. … Shooting under 60% from the foul line during his career, Simmons went 12 of 13 on free throws.

Jazz: Mike Conley missed his fifth straight game with a sore hamstring. … Ingles passed Pete Maravich for seventh on the Jazz career list with 1,845 assists. … Clarkson missed his second free throw of the season and now sits at 46 of 48. … Clarkson joined Jeff Hornacek, Rodney Hood, Randy Foye and Bogdanovic as Utah players to hit eight 3s in a game.

76ers: Host the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

Jazz: Visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

