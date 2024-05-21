BreakingNews
Biden releasing 1 million barrels of gasoline from Northeast reserve in bid to lower prices at pump
Nation & World News

Clark signs multiyear deal with Wilson Sporting Goods for signature basketball line

Caitlin Clark has signed a multiyear deal with Wilson Sporting Goods for a signature basketball line
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives on Connecticut Sun guard Tiffany Mitchell (3) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, May 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives on Connecticut Sun guard Tiffany Mitchell (3) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, May 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
52 minutes ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Caitlin Clark signed a multiyear deal with Wilson Sporting Goods for a signature basketball line, the company announced Tuesday.

The No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft will also test, advise and provide feedback on a range of Wilson basketball products.

“Wilson has been with me across some of the most pivotal moments in my career so far, and I couldn’t be more excited to continue driving basketball forward alongside them,” said Clark, who set the NCAA Division I all-time scoring record. “It feels surreal to have my own basketball collection, and to affect what that means for future generations of athletes.”

Wilson will release collections that celebrate Clark throughout the rest of 2024, as well as work with her to creatively direct her first-ever signature basketball line that will debut later this year.

“Wilson is made to celebrate the most iconic moments in sport, and we have always aligned ourselves with trailblazers who break boundaries and write their own story,” said Amanda Lamb, head of global brand at Wilson. “Caitlin Clark is not just a record-setting athlete, but a cultural icon who has had a profound impact on the game. We couldn’t be prouder to join forces with her to continue innovating basketball both on and off the court.”

It's the latest endorsement deal for Clark, who also has partnered with Nike and Gatorade.

Wilson is the official basketball of the WNBA.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots in front of Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington (21) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, May 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: CP Group / Healey Weatherholtz Properties

CNN Center’s next life could resemble Ponce City Market or the Battery2h ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Biden to fill vacancy on Atlanta’s federal trial court
1h ago

Credit: Matt Kempner/AJC

He’s been arrested 80 times in metro Atlanta ... and counting

Credit: Ariel Hart

Georgia had third-highest increase in ACA health insurance enrollment

Credit: Ariel Hart

Georgia had third-highest increase in ACA health insurance enrollment

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta’s inspector general says city leaders are obstructing investigations
The Latest

Credit: AP

US urges Israel to reverse decision to seize AP equipment and block live Gaza footage...
11m ago
Police break up pro-Palestinian camp at the University of Michigan
12m ago
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers is 'doing everything' at practice in his return from torn Achilles...
16m ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Tuesday is primary election day! Here's our Georgia Decides Voter Guide
Some things to know about this morning’s Georgia-LSU baseball matchup
Before and after photos: See new changes at Atlanta airport MARTA station