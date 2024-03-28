BreakingNews
Clark invited to play with US national team during training camp at Final Four

Caitlin Clark was invited to the USA Basketball national team training camp during the Final Four in Cleveland, contingent on Iowa’s season being over
FILE - Iowa guard Caitlin Clark reacts during a second-round college basketball game against West Virginia in the NCAA Tournament, Monday, March 25, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. As Clark has become the face of women's basketball, her face is everywhere. She has lucrative NIL deals with Nike, Gatorade, Buick and was featured in a State Farm commercial with Jimmy Butler and Reggie Miller. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Credit: AP

By DOUG FEINBERG – Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago

Caitlin Clark was invited to participate in the USA Basketball national team training camp during the Final Four in Cleveland, contingent on Iowa's season being over.

The NCAA's all-time Division I scoring leader has earned three gold medals with USA Basketball junior teams, most recently as a member of the 2021 under-19 squad.

Clark is expected to be the No. 1 draft pick in the WNBA Draft on April 15 by the Indiana Fever and has been a ratings boon for college basketball. Nearly 5 million people watched the Hawkeyes second-round game against West Virginia.

Five-time Olympic champion Diana Taurasi is one of nine former Olympians who will participate in the camp training camp that will take place from April 3-5. The others are Ariel Atkins, Chelsea Gray, Brittney Griner, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum, Breanna Stewart, A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young.

Former WNBA Rookie of the Year winners Aliyah Boston and Rhyne Howard will also be participating as well as Sabrina Ionescu and Shakira Austin.

The U.S. went 3-0 last month in a FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgium. The Americans beat the host nation 81-79 on a last-second shot by Stewart. They went on to beat Nigeria and Senegal.

The Americans have won the gold in every Olympics snice the 1996 Atlanta Games. They will face Belgium again in pool play at the Olympics. The Americans also will also play Japan in a rematch from the gold-medal game of the Tokyo Olympics as well as. Germany.

The U.S. is expected to name its roster some time later this spring.

