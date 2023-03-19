Clark, Czinano lead Iowa past Georgia in March Madness

Iowa led by as much as 10 points in the first half behind Marshall and Warnock, who combined for five 3-pointers to open the second quarter. But a 14-3 run by the Lady Bulldogs gave them a 35-34 lead, and it took a late surge to give the Hawkeyes a 41-40 halftime lead.

Diamond Battles led Georgia with 21 points. Brittney Smith and Javyn Nicholson each had 12 points.

STUELKE OUT

Iowa was without freshman forward Hannah Stuelke. Stuelke, the Big Ten's Sixth Player of the Year, suffered an injured ankle in practice on Saturday.

Stuelke scored 14 points, making all five of her shots, in Friday's 93-45 first-round win over Southeastern Louisiana. She averages 7 points and 4.2 rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia: The Lady Bulldogs fell short of their first Sweet Sixteen appearance since 2013, but they finished strong in Katie Abrahamson-Henderson's first season as head coach. Georgia had won nine of their 12 games coming into Sunday's game.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes were held 13 points under their national-best average of 87.8 points, but came up with enough offense Georgia's zone defense, which forced 17 Iowa turnovers.

