BreakingNews
Fulton DA investigator accidentally shoots self at courthouse

Hot dog! The Wienermobile is back after short-lived name change

Some names are just the wurst

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 58 minutes ago
X

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Some names are just the wurst.

Just four months after announcing that the hot dog-shaped Wienermobile was changing its name to the Frankmobile, the distinctive wiener on wheels is reverting to the original.

Oscar Mayer, which has several of the vehicles, announced Wednesday on Instagram that the Frankmobile is toast. The Wienermobile rides again.

The name change announced by The Kraft Heinz Company in May was meant to pay homage to the brand's 100% beef franks and their new recipe.

For fans of the original name, the change was, frankly, ridiculous.

“It’s been a franktastic summer!” the Instagram post said. “But like you, we missed this BUNderful icon. Help us welcome back the Wienermobile!”

Oscar Mayer was headquartered in the Wisconsin capital, Madison, for nearly 100 years before it moved to Chicago in 2015. The first Weinermobile was created in 1936, and it has gone through several iterations since then.

Those who drive Wienermobiles around to promotional events are known as Hotdoggers. Perhaps the most famous Hotdogger is former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, who drove a Wienermobile one summer while in college.

Editors' Picks

Credit: NYT

BREAKING: Fulton DA investigator accidentally shoots self at courthouse5m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE
16-year-old injured in shootout with Gwinnett officer, police say
8m ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

AJC INVESTIGATION
STUDY: Police should limit pursuits, consider harm to public
1h ago

Credit: AP

Ossoff backs need for new Atlanta police training facilities
4h ago

Credit: AP

Ossoff backs need for new Atlanta police training facilities
4h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

THE JOLT
Marjorie Taylor Greene turns against House speaker over Ukraine
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Strikes against automakers spread to 38 locations in 20 states, Stellantis and GM are...
13m ago
Sen. Menendez, wife indicted on bribe charges as probe finds $100,000 in gold bars...
23m ago
Back at old job, Anthony Mackie lends star power to New Orleans' post-Ida roof repair...
33m ago
Featured

North Georgia Sorghum Festival is an event with good eats and greater company
23h ago
Reminder: Braves playoff tickets on sale to general public on Friday
22h ago
COVID-19: How to order test kits by mail in Georgia
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top