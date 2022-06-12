White Kansas fire supervisor suspended over offensive text

Stephanie Yeager, the business manager for the local branch of the union that represents the firefighters, the International Association of Fire Fighters, said Niemann was sorry and didn’t understand the significance of the image.

She said she thinks the city is trying to “make an example” out of Niemann, who was originally given a reprimand, because the police department was criticized for giving light punishments to its implicated officers. A committee appointed by the Wichita city manager issued a report in April saying department leaders didn’t adequately discipline police department members.

Some of the 10-plus officers caught up in the investigation had fatally shot people and sent messages joking about shooting and beating people, but Yeager said Neimann was not part of that conversation. Those officers were given coaching and mentoring.

The only officer put on leave for a few days was one who insulted former chief Gordon Ramsay.

The interim police chief, Lemuel Moore, could give additional punishment to police officers. He has forwarded his recommendations to the city’s legal department.