Clarification: Western Wildfires-Special Places story

In this photo provided by Ashod Simonian, Eden Dawn poses at Jawbone Flats in the Opal Creek Wilderness in Oregon. Oregonians are grieving the loss of some of their most treasured natural places after wildfires wiped out campgrounds, hot springs and wooded retreats that have been touchstones for generations in a state known for its unspoiled beauty. "Nature IS the icon in Oregon. We have this collective grief and some of that is (from) growing up here," said Dawn, a fashion editor at Portland Monthly magazine who wrote an essay about the wildfires. (Ashod Simonian via AP)

Credit: Ashod Simonian