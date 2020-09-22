X

Clarification: Western Wildfires-Special Places story

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2020, file photo, scorched property stands at an intersection in Blue River, Ore., days after a blaze known as the Holiday Farm Fire swept through the area's business district. Oregonians are grieving the loss of some of their most treasured natural places after wildfires wiped out campgrounds, hot springs and wooded retreats that have been a touchstone for generations in a state known for its unspoiled beauty. (Andy Nelson/The Register-Guard via AP, Pool, File)
Credit: Andy Nelson

In a story published September 22, 2020, The Associated Press reported  that George Atiyeh, a storied logger-turned-conservationist who was instrumental in saving forest land, died in wildfires in Oregon

DETROIT LAKE, Ore. (AP) — In a story published September 22, 2020, The Associated Press reported that George Atiyeh, a storied logger-turned-conservationist who was instrumental in saving forest land, died in wildfires in Oregon. Authorities say human remains have been found on his property but they have not been positively identified. Atiyeh is the last person reported as missing from blazes in Marion County, Oregon.

FILE - In this May 1, 2005, file photo, docks float in the water at Detroit Lake in Detroit, Ore. Oregonians are grieving the loss of some of their most treasured natural places after wildfires wiped out campgrounds, hot springs and wooded retreats that have been a touchstone for generations in a state known for its unspoiled beauty. (Kobbi R. Blair/Statesman-Journal via AP, File)
Credit: KOBBI R. BLAIR

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2020, file photo, boats are partially obscured by wildfire smoke at a marina on Detroit Lake in Detroit, Ore. Oregonians are grieving the loss of some of their most treasured natural places after wildfires wiped out campgrounds, hot springs and wooded retreats that have been a touchstone for generations in a state known for its unspoiled beauty. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Credit: John Locher

In this photo provided by Ashod Simonian, Eden Dawn poses at Jawbone Flats in the Opal Creek Wilderness in Oregon. Oregonians are grieving the loss of some of their most treasured natural places after wildfires wiped out campgrounds, hot springs and wooded retreats that have been touchstones for generations in a state known for its unspoiled beauty. "Nature IS the icon in Oregon. We have this collective grief and some of that is (from) growing up here," said Dawn, a fashion editor at Portland Monthly magazine who wrote an essay about the wildfires. (Ashod Simonian via AP)
Credit: Ashod Simonian

In this undated photo provided by Oregon Wild, Steve Pedery poses for a photo in the Mount Jefferson area in Oregon. Oregonians are grieving the loss of some of their most treasured natural places after wildfires wiped out campgrounds, hot springs and wooded retreats that have been touchstones for generations in a state known for its unspoiled beauty. "It's difficult to overstate how emotionally impactful this is for people who love the land in those places, whether they're locals or they're people who would only visit it once a year," said Pedery of Oregon Wild. (Oregon Wild via AP)
Credit: Uncredited

In this Sept. 3, 2020, photo provided by the Opal Creek Ancient Forest Center, fire retardant is dropped at Jawbone Flats in the Opal Creek Wilderness in Oregon. Oregonians are grieving the loss of some of their most treasured natural places after wildfires wiped out campgrounds, hot springs and wooded retreats that have been a touchstone for generations in a state known for its unspoiled beauty. (Augustus Gleason/Opal Creek Ancient Forest Center via AP)
Credit: Augustus Gleason

FILE - In this photo taken July 30, 2015, Daniel Dundon looks at a a swimming hole and waterfall in the off-trail area of the Opal Creek Wilderness east of Salem, Ore. Oregonians are grieving the loss of some of their most treasured natural places after wildfires wiped out campgrounds, hot springs and wooded retreats that have been a touchstone for generations in a state known for its unspoiled beauty. (Zach Urness/Statesman-Journal via AP, File)
Credit: Zach Urness

FILE - This Jan. 14, 2018, file photo, shows Mount Jefferson, as viewed from the summit of Spencer Butte, south of Eugene, Ore., while the Willamette Valley sits below. Oregonians are grieving the loss of some of their most treasured natural places after wildfires wiped out campgrounds, hot springs and wooded retreats that have been a touchstone for generations in a state known for its unspoiled beauty. (Brian Davies/The Register-Guard via AP, File)
Credit: Brian Davies

In this undated photo, a rainbow forms in front of Koosah Falls on the McKenzie River in the Willamette National Forest in Oregon. Oregonians are grieving the loss of some of their most treasured natural places after wildfires wiped out campgrounds, hot springs and wooded retreats that have been a touchstone for generations in a state known for its unspoiled beauty. (Mark Morical/The Bulletin via AP, File)
Credit: Mark Morical

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2020, file photo, the McKenzie River flows through a drained Leaburg Lake near Leaburg, Ore. Oregonians are grieving the loss of some of their most treasured natural places after wildfires wiped out campgrounds, hot springs and wooded retreats that have been a touchstone for generations in a state known for its unspoiled beauty. (Andy Nelson/The Register-Guard via AP, File)
Credit: Andy Nelson

This drone photo provided by Michael Mann shows the Oregon Capitol building, with its &#34;Oregon Pioneer&#34; bronze sculpture atop the dome, with skies filled with smoke and ash from wildfires as a backdrop in Salem, Ore., on Sept. 8, 2020. Fires continued to rage across the West Coast on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Michael Mann via AP)
Credit: Michael Mann

